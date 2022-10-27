Vizag: Abandoned baby found in SEZ washroom

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A newborn baby boy was abandoned in the washroom of a garment manufacturing unit at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalle, police said on Wednesday. An unidentified woman, working shift B at the unit, reportedly gave birth in the washroom after her duty on Tuesday night. She reportedly headed home after her shift.

Other employees found the baby crying in the dustbin of the restroom and alerted the management, who informed the police. The baby was shifted to NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalle. The health condition of the premature baby, weighing 1.5 kg, is reportedly stable. Police suspect that the woman is an unwed mother.

VISAKHAPATNAM: A newborn baby boy was abandoned in the washroom of a garment manufacturing unit at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalle, police said on Wednesday. An unidentified woman, working shift B at the unit, reportedly gave birth in the washroom after her duty on Tuesday night. She reportedly headed home after her shift. Other employees found the baby crying in the dustbin of the restroom and alerted the management, who informed the police. The baby was shifted to NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalle. The health condition of the premature baby, weighing 1.5 kg, is reportedly stable. Police suspect that the woman is an unwed mother.