Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag: Abandoned baby found in SEZ washroom

A newborn baby boy was abandoned in the washroom of a garment manufacturing unit at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalle, police said on Wednesday.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A newborn baby boy was abandoned in the washroom of a garment manufacturing unit at Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalle, police said on Wednesday. An unidentified woman, working shift B at the unit, reportedly gave birth in the washroom after her duty on Tuesday night. She reportedly headed home after her shift.

Other employees found the baby crying in the dustbin of the restroom and alerted the management, who informed the police. The baby was shifted to NTR Government Hospital in Anakapalle. The health condition of the premature baby, weighing 1.5 kg, is reportedly stable. Police suspect that the woman is an unwed mother.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp