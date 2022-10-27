Home States Andhra Pradesh

Works to augment water supply at AIIMS soon

Tenders for works worth Rs 7 cr, including the construction of water tanks and laying pipelines, have been finalised

Published: 27th October 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tenders have been finalised to begin works worth Rs 7 crore to construct a water tank and lay pipelines at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) near Mangalagiri. It may be noted that the Central government had established AIIMS in Andhra Pradesh in 2015 with Rs 1,800 crore and instructed the State government to provide all basic amenities.

Since then, water is being provided through tankers from Vijayawada and Tadepalli Mangalagiri municipal corporations. Of the total requirement of 10 lakh litres per day, only 3.5 lakh litres was being supplied due to which the hospital management was facing a severe shortage of water. The management was also bearing an additional burden of Rs 5 lakh for getting water tankers.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, who had recently visited the hospital, inspected the facilities and suggested the State government to take immediate action and resolve the water shortage issue.

Following this, the public health engineering department, Guntur circle invited tenders for works worth `7 crore, including the construction of water tanks and laying pipelines from Atmakur water channel, which is 5 km from the hospital.

Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department Executive Engineer (Guntur) Sreenivasulu said the tender process was completed and that construction works will begin within a week. A water tank with a capacity of 25 lakh litres will be constructed at the hospital premises and pipelines from Atmakur channel to the hospital will be laid. The water will be treated at the reservoirs and provided to the entire hospital without any shortage. The officials are expecting to complete the works within 12 months.

WATER SHORTAGE AND EXTRA CHARGES FOR TANKERS
Of the total requirement of 10 lakh litres per day, only 3.5 lakh litres was being supplied due to which the hospital management was facing a severe shortage of water. The management was also bearing an additional burden of Rs 5 lakh for getting water tankers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Mangalagiri
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp