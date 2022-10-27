Works to augment water supply at AIIMS soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tenders have been finalised to begin works worth Rs 7 crore to construct a water tank and lay pipelines at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) near Mangalagiri. It may be noted that the Central government had established AIIMS in Andhra Pradesh in 2015 with Rs 1,800 crore and instructed the State government to provide all basic amenities.

Since then, water is being provided through tankers from Vijayawada and Tadepalli Mangalagiri municipal corporations. Of the total requirement of 10 lakh litres per day, only 3.5 lakh litres was being supplied due to which the hospital management was facing a severe shortage of water. The management was also bearing an additional burden of Rs 5 lakh for getting water tankers.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, who had recently visited the hospital, inspected the facilities and suggested the State government to take immediate action and resolve the water shortage issue.

Following this, the public health engineering department, Guntur circle invited tenders for works worth `7 crore, including the construction of water tanks and laying pipelines from Atmakur water channel, which is 5 km from the hospital.

Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department Executive Engineer (Guntur) Sreenivasulu said the tender process was completed and that construction works will begin within a week. A water tank with a capacity of 25 lakh litres will be constructed at the hospital premises and pipelines from Atmakur channel to the hospital will be laid. The water will be treated at the reservoirs and provided to the entire hospital without any shortage. The officials are expecting to complete the works within 12 months.

