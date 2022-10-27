YSRC govt spent Rs 2 lakh crore for BCs’ uplift: Vijayasai

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC government, which is committed to the economic uplift of BCs, has spent Rs 2 lakh crore for their welfare in the past three-and-half years under various schemes, compared to Rs 19,000 crore spent by the previous TDP regime in five years, said Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday.

The YSRC held BC Atmeeya Sammelan, a meeting of all the BC leaders and elected representatives of the party, which was attended by Vijayasai Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, the MP said the YSRC regime has taken several measures to address the problems of BCs. “To know the problems of BCs and to get feedback from the 139 BC communities, we have organised the meeting,” the MP said, and added that 225 representatives from various BC communities attended the meeting.

“The feedback that we got from the 225 representatives will be taken into consideration to do more good to BCs,’’ Vijayasai Reddy said.Giving priority to BCs, the YSRC government has allotted 243 posts to them of the total 484 in 137 corporations.

“We have also set up 56 corporations for various BC communities. A BC Commission has been set up on permanent basis. Of the total 1.3 lakh permanent jobs given under the village and ward secretariat system, 83% of posts have gone to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. Right from the State Cabinet to nominated posts and corporations, we have given top priority to empowerment of BCs,’’ he highlighted.

Vijayasai Reddy alleged that TDP had considered BCs as Banisa Class’ (slaves). The YSRC MP said the Constitution has envisaged reservation to SCs and STs based on their population. “We have moved a private member bill in Parliament proposing 50% reservation to BCs as per their population. We will fight for provision of adequate quota to BCs for their empowerment,’’ the MP asserted. He urged all BCs to support the YSRC in the 2024 elections and give another opportunity for the party to serve them.

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC government, which is committed to the economic uplift of BCs, has spent Rs 2 lakh crore for their welfare in the past three-and-half years under various schemes, compared to Rs 19,000 crore spent by the previous TDP regime in five years, said Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday. The YSRC held BC Atmeeya Sammelan, a meeting of all the BC leaders and elected representatives of the party, which was attended by Vijayasai Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, the MP said the YSRC regime has taken several measures to address the problems of BCs. “To know the problems of BCs and to get feedback from the 139 BC communities, we have organised the meeting,” the MP said, and added that 225 representatives from various BC communities attended the meeting. “The feedback that we got from the 225 representatives will be taken into consideration to do more good to BCs,’’ Vijayasai Reddy said.Giving priority to BCs, the YSRC government has allotted 243 posts to them of the total 484 in 137 corporations. “We have also set up 56 corporations for various BC communities. A BC Commission has been set up on permanent basis. Of the total 1.3 lakh permanent jobs given under the village and ward secretariat system, 83% of posts have gone to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. Right from the State Cabinet to nominated posts and corporations, we have given top priority to empowerment of BCs,’’ he highlighted. Vijayasai Reddy alleged that TDP had considered BCs as Banisa Class’ (slaves). The YSRC MP said the Constitution has envisaged reservation to SCs and STs based on their population. “We have moved a private member bill in Parliament proposing 50% reservation to BCs as per their population. We will fight for provision of adequate quota to BCs for their empowerment,’’ the MP asserted. He urged all BCs to support the YSRC in the 2024 elections and give another opportunity for the party to serve them.