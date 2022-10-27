Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC govt spent Rs 2 lakh crore for BCs’ uplift: Vijayasai

The YSRC held BC Atmeeya Sammelan, a meeting of all the BC leaders and elected representatives of the party, which was attended by Vijayasai Reddy.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy addresses BC Atmeeya Sammelan at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC government, which is committed to the economic uplift of BCs, has spent Rs 2 lakh crore for their welfare in the past three-and-half years under various schemes, compared to Rs 19,000 crore spent by the previous TDP regime in five years, said Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday.

The YSRC held BC Atmeeya Sammelan, a meeting of all the BC leaders and elected representatives of the party, which was attended by Vijayasai Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, the MP said the YSRC regime has taken several measures to address the problems of BCs. “To know the problems of BCs and to get feedback from the 139 BC communities, we have organised the meeting,” the MP said, and added that 225 representatives from various BC communities attended the meeting.

“The feedback that we got from the 225 representatives will be taken into consideration to do more good to BCs,’’ Vijayasai Reddy said.Giving priority to BCs, the YSRC government has allotted 243 posts to them of the total 484 in 137 corporations.

“We have also set up 56 corporations for various BC communities. A BC Commission has been set up on permanent basis. Of the total 1.3 lakh permanent jobs given under the village and ward secretariat system, 83% of posts have gone to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. Right from the State Cabinet to nominated posts and corporations, we have given top priority to empowerment of BCs,’’ he highlighted.

Vijayasai Reddy alleged that TDP had considered BCs as Banisa Class’ (slaves). The YSRC MP said the Constitution has envisaged reservation to SCs and STs based on their population. “We have moved a private member bill in Parliament proposing 50% reservation to BCs as per their population. We will fight for provision of adequate quota to BCs for their empowerment,’’ the MP asserted. He urged all BCs to support the YSRC in the 2024 elections and give another opportunity for the party to serve them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Vijayasai Reddy
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp