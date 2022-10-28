37 minor mineral areas e-auctioned

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: E-auction of 37 minor mineral areas out of the total 278 in the State has been completed, said Director of Mines and Geology VG Venkata Reddy. Making it clear that the e-auction will be cancelled in case the number of bidders is less than three, he said fresh notification will be issued in such a case. Renotification has been issued for 166 minor mineral areas.

Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rolled out the e-auction system to encourage newcomers into the mining sector, he said there is no scope for irregularities in the new system.Condemning the report in a vernacular daily with regard to the irregularities in mining in Krishna district, Venkata Reddy on Thursday said there is no truth in it and absolutely baseless.

