Backward Classes not ready to blindly believe Jagan: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition TDP leaders expressed surprise as to why the ruling YSRC was showing sudden love towards the Backward Classes (BCs) in the State. Citing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim that several nominated posts were given to BCs, TDP leaders sought to know who is bossing over them. “Can any minister take decisions independently,” they asked.

In a video message released to the media, TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the TDP gave nominated posts to BCs earlier. Now, the YSRC government filled them with people from Reddy community. He felt holding a meeting of BCs under the leadership of YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy is enough evidence of the betrayal of BCs by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government .

Former minister Kollu Ravindra said no BC leader, who is holding any position cannot function independently. Also, the BCs’ meeting was organised under the direct supervision of Vijayasai Reddy, and how Jagan can claim that his government is working for the welfare of BCs, he asked. Ravindra demanded that the ruling party release a white paper on steps taken for the welfare of BCs after it came to power. He wanted the Chief Minister to furnish the details of jobs given to BCs.

The previous TDP regime implemented several schemes to provide better education to BCs, but after the YSRC came to power, all the schemes, including the funding for higher education abroad, were withdrawn, he pointed out.

The BCs who have self-respect, will teach a fitting lesson to Jagan when the time comes, Ravindra said. The BC community is not ready to blindly believe Jagan, he said and made it clear that it is this very community that will bring him down from power in the coming elections.

