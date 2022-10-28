Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Eight people arrested for rice trader’s murder

Upon receiving a complaint from his wife, the police filed a case and started investigation.

Published: 28th October 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ponnur police on Thursday arrested eight persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a rice trader. Anji Barnabas (40) was kidnapped on October 18 when he was on his way home.Upon receiving a complaint from his wife, the police filed a case and started investigation. Five special teams were formed and they tried to trace the accused through CCTV footage. 

On October 23, his dead boy was found in Gunderu lake near Machilipatnam. The three main accused have been identified as K Srinivasa Rao (39), P Srinivasa Rao (46), and Noorbasha Shaik Baji Mastan (35), all residents of Ponnur. They were Anji’s competitors in the rice trading business. They developed a grudge against Anji over financial disputes and hence decided to kill him.

They hired seven people, including K Venkateswara Rao, K Chakridar, B Koteswara Rao, Noorbasha Galib, Y Kiran Kumar, Ahmed, and Srinivasa Rao, all from erstwhile Guntur and Krishna districts. They kidnapped Anji and threw him into the sea at Chinnapuram. The police recovered gold rings and a chain from the the deceased and Rs 4.3 lakh cash and three two-wheelers from the accused. While the police arrested five of the hired assassins, another two are at large.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder Guntur
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp