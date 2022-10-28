Home States Andhra Pradesh

Number of road accidents drop by 28% in Bapatla

Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal initiated the drive on every Saturday after observing that more accidents were being reported on weekends.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The number of accidents in Bapatla have decreased by 28% in September as against the previous month due to the preventive measures taken by police as part of ‘No Accident Day’ drive.Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal initiated the drive on every Saturday after observing that more accidents were being reported on weekends.

As part of it, the police have identified numerous black spots on roads where accidents have frequently occurred across the district and set up sign boards, zebra crossings, barricades, and additional security to prevent people from rash driving.Various awareness programs were also conducted to increase awareness among people about road safety regulations. 

As a result, the number of accidents decreased to 40 in September against 55 in August. The number of deaths decreased by 48% as around 14 people died in September as against 27 in August.Speaking on the occasion, SP said that the district police is determined to reduce the number of accidents and introduce various initiatives to educate people and take up road repair  works.

