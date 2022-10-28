SC panel chief’s comments on Mahatma Gandhi deplored

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the unwanted comments of SC Commission Chairman M Victor Prasad on Mahatma Gandhi, Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna made it clear that neither the government nor the YSRC is connected with them.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, he said Prasad does not belong to the YSRC. “It is highly condemnable that a person holding a responsible constitutional post made such adverse comments on Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

The minister maintained that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi’s Gram Swaraj, which is evident with the setting up of village and ward secretariats and other measures to improve the rural economy.

The BCs meeting held under chairmanship of YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy, unanimously resolved that BCs benefited like never before under the YSRC government. “Unable to digest the fact that BCs are uniting and standing behind the YSRC, the opposition TDP has resorted to a malicious campaign against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” he alleged.

Nagarjuna advised TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is in the forefront of criticising YSRC through his tweets, to introspect as to what the previous TDP regime did for BCs. He said it is better for Lokesh to ask his father Naidu as to why BCs, who were staunch supporters of TDP under NTR, have distanced themselves from the party now.

“Like never before, BCs, SCs, STs, minorities and poor sections of the society are benefiting from a plethora of schemes introduced by the YSRC government. But the same appears to be an act of sorcery for Lokesh. No one is more politically ignorant then Lokesh,” he said and dismissed his comments inconsequential.

