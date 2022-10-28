Home States Andhra Pradesh

SC panel chief’s comments on Mahatma Gandhi deplored

The BCs meeting held under chairmanship of YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy, unanimously resolved that BCs benefited like never before under the YSRC government.

Published: 28th October 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

A mural of Mahatma Gandhi at a park

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the unwanted comments of SC Commission Chairman M Victor Prasad on Mahatma Gandhi, Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna made it clear that neither the government nor the YSRC is connected with them.  

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, he said Prasad does not belong to the YSRC. “It is highly condemnable that a person holding a responsible constitutional post made such adverse comments on Mahatma Gandhi,” he said. 

The minister maintained that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi’s Gram Swaraj, which is evident with the setting up of village and ward secretariats and other measures to improve the rural economy.

The BCs meeting held under chairmanship of YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy, unanimously resolved that BCs benefited like never before under the YSRC government. “Unable to digest the fact that BCs are uniting and standing behind the YSRC, the opposition TDP has resorted to a malicious campaign against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” he alleged. 

Nagarjuna advised TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is in the forefront of criticising YSRC through his tweets, to introspect as to what the previous TDP regime did for BCs. He said it is better for Lokesh to ask his father Naidu as to why BCs, who were staunch supporters of TDP under NTR, have distanced themselves from the party now. 

“Like never before, BCs, SCs, STs, minorities and poor sections of the society are benefiting from a plethora of schemes introduced by the YSRC government. But the same appears to be an act of sorcery for Lokesh. No one is more politically ignorant then Lokesh,” he said and dismissed his comments inconsequential.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp