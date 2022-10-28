Home States Andhra Pradesh

Voters of Kuppam electing me out of affection: Chandrababu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has felt that the series of ‘atrocities’ committed by the ruling YSRC leaders in Kuppam are a case study of the dictatorial style functioning of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Reviewing the TDP’s performance in Kuppam Assembly segment at a meeting at the party headquarters on Thursday, he said Kuppam was developed as a model segment since the beginning and the people of the constituency never encouraged violence and hate politics.

Naidu is very particular that the TDP rank and file should mingle with everyone from the grassroot level and sail with the common man. The electorate of Kuppam has been electing him out of affection unlike Pulivendula where the voters exercise their franchise under constant threat, he averred.

Local TDP leaders briefed Naidu on the recent incidents of violence in the Assembly constituency. They informed Naidu that they are not getting demoralised with the false cases being registered against them and the YSRC attacks on the party cadres. In fact, such activities are only adding to the anti-incumbency, the Kuppam TDP activists told Naidu.

Later, Naidu held a review meeting with Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary and incharge of Mangalagiri Assembly segment. He said the TDP won the segment in 1983 and 1985, but had to allot it to the friendly parties in five elections from 1989 to 2009 as part of a political alliance. This is the basic reason as to why the TDP could not gain strength in Mangalagiri, Naidu analysed. 

He asked Lokesh to take measures to strengthen the TDP in the segment. He asked Lokesh to take the TDP forward in the constituency and script a new history with a thumping victory from Mangalagiri in the next Assembly elections. He also held review meetings with Kurnool TDP incharge TG Bharat and Ichapuram incharge Bendalam Ashok.

