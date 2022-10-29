25 km doubling works completed

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The Guntur-Guntakal section is a vital link connecting the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh with Rayalaseem region and beyond south.

GUNTUR: The South Central Railway (SCR) recently completed and commissioned doubling and electrification works for a distance of 25 km between Gajjelakonda and Tarlapadu on the Guntur-Guntakal section. The Guntur-Guntakal section is a vital link connecting the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh with Rayalaseem region and beyond south.

The doubling and electrification works, taken up for a distance of 405 km on this line with Rs 3,887 crore, began in 2016-17.This line passes through Guntur, Prakasam, Palnadu, Nandyal, and Kurnool districts connecting the  hinterland areas. Works at sections between Nallapadu-Satlur (32 km),  Maddikera-Pendekallu-Dhone (58 km) and Gajjelakonda-Gundlakamma (37 km) have been commissioned.

