746 more PG medical seats for AP likely

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State is likely to get another 746 post graduate medical seats in the current academic year and the process for applying for the same has commenced. In fact, the State has got as many as 953 seats in the last three-and-a-half years, including 207 PG seats sanctioned in 2022.

According to a press release issued by the State government, from the Independence till 2019, the number of PG medical seats in the State has increased to 970. With the efforts of the present government, the total number of PG medical seats has increased to 1,923 within a span of just three-and-a-half years. In other words, more medical professionals will be trained and ready to offer their services to people in the coming years.

Adding to this, the government has initiated measures to fill up the vacant posts in medical colleges and teaching hospitals in the State. It has appointed 1,254 assistant professors and created 106 professor, 312 associate professor and 832 assistant professor posts. About 3,000 more PG seats will be available in the State after the completion of 17 new medical colleges proposed by the government.

VIJAYAWADA: The State is likely to get another 746 post graduate medical seats in the current academic year and the process for applying for the same has commenced. In fact, the State has got as many as 953 seats in the last three-and-a-half years, including 207 PG seats sanctioned in 2022. According to a press release issued by the State government, from the Independence till 2019, the number of PG medical seats in the State has increased to 970. With the efforts of the present government, the total number of PG medical seats has increased to 1,923 within a span of just three-and-a-half years. In other words, more medical professionals will be trained and ready to offer their services to people in the coming years. Adding to this, the government has initiated measures to fill up the vacant posts in medical colleges and teaching hospitals in the State. It has appointed 1,254 assistant professors and created 106 professor, 312 associate professor and 832 assistant professor posts. About 3,000 more PG seats will be available in the State after the completion of 17 new medical colleges proposed by the government.