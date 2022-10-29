APEDB to hold roadshows in Japan, Taiwan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at attracting investments, the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) is planning to conduct a series of roadshows in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea in December. Reviewing with an APEDB delegation through a video conference on Friday, APEDB Chief Executive Officer G Srijana said the roadshows will be organised highlighting the investment opportunities in the State.

She suggested that the APEDB officials be ready to participate in the Met Expo and India Chem-2022 to be held in Mumbai and Delhi in November.Stating that AP is partnering in the 11th international summit ‘India Chem - 2022’ to be organised by FICCI on chemical and petrochemical sectors in Delhi on November 2 and 3, she said the AP government will establish stalls. The APEDB officials will highlight the Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region and investment opportunities.

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at attracting investments, the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) is planning to conduct a series of roadshows in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea in December. Reviewing with an APEDB delegation through a video conference on Friday, APEDB Chief Executive Officer G Srijana said the roadshows will be organised highlighting the investment opportunities in the State. She suggested that the APEDB officials be ready to participate in the Met Expo and India Chem-2022 to be held in Mumbai and Delhi in November.Stating that AP is partnering in the 11th international summit ‘India Chem - 2022’ to be organised by FICCI on chemical and petrochemical sectors in Delhi on November 2 and 3, she said the AP government will establish stalls. The APEDB officials will highlight the Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region and investment opportunities.