Develop food processing industry in AP, FM urged

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Food Processing Industries Federation (APFPIF) president Potluri Bhaskara Rao, APFPIF president K Ramalinga Reddy and general secretary Ch Balasekhara Reddy met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of the inauguration of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) at Kakinada on Friday and submitted a representation to her seeking policy initiatives to be undertaken for the development of the food processing sector in AP.

APFPIF highlighted the strength and potential of AP in food processing and requested the Finance Minister to increase the outlay of PM Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) to a minimum of Rs 3,000 crore per annum, which will help attract huge investments into the sector and benefit lakhs of farmers and provide massive direct and indirect employment in the county.

It urged the Centre to set up institutions like CFTRI (Central Food Technological Research Institute), IIFPT (Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology) and NIFTEM (National Institute of Food Technology & Entrepreneurship Management) in AP to support the food processing industry.

APFPIF suggested that regional offices of APEDA & FSSAI (Food Safety & Standards Authority of India) be started in Amaravati and also requested setting up an irradiation centre at one of the major ports in the State that can be used by agri exporters. It also recommended setting up of mango and banana boards in AP similar to coconut/rubber boards to encourage the overall development of crop cultivation, post-harvest management and cultivation of processable varieties.

The federation brought to the notice of the Finance Minister that there is an immediate need to review and bring down the GST slabs for the food processing industry to 5% and 12% only as there are currently several items/categories that are under 18%.

The Finance Minister stated that she will look into the APFPIF suggestions. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was also present on the occasion.

