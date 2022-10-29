Home States Andhra Pradesh

Develop food processing industry in AP, FM urged

The Finance Minister stated that she will look into the APFPIF suggestions.

Published: 29th October 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Food industry, food processing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Food Processing Industries Federation (APFPIF) president Potluri Bhaskara Rao, APFPIF president K Ramalinga Reddy and general secretary Ch Balasekhara Reddy met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of the inauguration of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) at Kakinada on Friday and submitted a representation to her seeking policy initiatives to be undertaken for the development of the food processing sector in AP.

APFPIF highlighted the strength and potential of AP in food processing and requested the Finance Minister to increase the outlay of PM Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) to a minimum of Rs 3,000 crore per annum, which will help attract huge investments into the sector and benefit lakhs of farmers and provide massive direct and indirect employment in the county.

It urged the Centre to set up institutions like CFTRI (Central Food Technological Research Institute), IIFPT (Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology) and NIFTEM (National Institute of Food Technology & Entrepreneurship Management) in AP to support the food processing industry.

APFPIF suggested that regional offices of APEDA & FSSAI (Food Safety & Standards Authority of India) be started in Amaravati and also requested setting up an irradiation centre at one of the major ports in the State that can be used by agri exporters. It also recommended setting up of mango and banana boards in AP similar to coconut/rubber boards to encourage the overall development of crop cultivation, post-harvest management and cultivation of processable varieties.

The federation brought to the notice of the Finance Minister that there is an immediate need to review and bring down the GST slabs for the food processing industry to 5% and 12% only as there are currently several items/categories that are under 18%.

The Finance Minister stated that she will look into the APFPIF suggestions. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was also present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food processing Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp