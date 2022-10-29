Home States Andhra Pradesh

Foreign trade will boost India’s economy: Piyush Goyal

India becoming a $30 trillion economy in the Amrit Kaal over next 25 years is achievable, says Piyush Goyal

Published: 29th October 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in Kakinada | Express

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Foreign trade will be a truly defining feature that would help India become a USD 30 trillion economy in the Amrit Kaal over the next 25 years, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said. Goyal, along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, inaugurated the campus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) at Kakinada on Friday.

Asserting that the feat was achievable and doable, he said, “Indian economy has grown 11.8 times in terms of dollars in the last 30 years.Our current economy is about 3.5 trillion USD as against less than 300 billion USD three decades ago. We have reached that inflection point, we are at the cusp, where we are going to take off. If we have the ambition to grow at least ten times in the next 25 years...we are looking to cross the USD 30 trillion economy with a per capita GDP of 15,000 dollars.”

“Amrit Kaal, leading to the 100 years of Indian Independence, will determine the future of our children and generations to come. You are the main stakeholders in this journey,” Goyal told the students of IIFT.
Stating that India is a bright spot in the world today as other countries have slipped into recession, the minister said the world is seeking to engage with India because it is a growing economy.

“The world wants Free Trade Agreements with us. Political stability, decisive leadership and deft handling of the economy have made the world look up to India. As we go into a developed economy status, our imports and exports are going to increase manifold. We have to have seamless foreign trade, movement of goods and services,” he noted.

Exhorting the students of IIFT, he said, “Let’s make India the Viswaguru, the world super power once again.”It may be noted that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was instrumental in bringing the third branch of IIFT to the coastal city.

Speaking to the students, she emphasised on the need for field experiences, besides classroom activities.
Urging the students to widen their horizons, Sitharaman told them that she is not interested in copy paste advises, which has become a norm these days, but wants them to understand how India’s trade policies reflect the strength of Indian economy and protect its interests while negotiating trade deals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Piyush Goyal Foreign trade India
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp