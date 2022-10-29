Home States Andhra Pradesh

New R5 Housing Zone incorporated in Amaravati master plan

They include Krishnayapalem, Nidamarru, Kuragallu, Mandadam and Inavolu.

Published: 29th October 2022 05:53 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh CRDA on Friday issued a notification to incorporate R5 - Affordable/EWS Housing Zone along with the zoning regulations under the residential land use zone in the detailed master plan of the Capital City Amaravati. Proposed Zoning Regulations for R5  - Affordable/EWS Housing Zone will be applicable to all the new and redeveloped residential uses within the R5 and for lots zoned or re-zoned for residential uses within the R5.

A total of 900.97 acres of land has been proposed for change in land uses from U1 - reserved zone, C5 - regional centre zone, 13 - non-polluting industry zone, C4 - town centre zone, S2 - educational zone, I1 - business park zone and C3 - neighbourhood centre zone to R5 - Affordable/EWS Housing Zone.

The change will happen in six mandals. They include Krishnayapalem, Nidamarru, Kuragallu, Mandadam and Inavolu. Details of the survey numbers, zones and extent of area given in the notification are made available in the office of APCRDA, Lenin Centre, Vijayawada and also on APCRDA website www.crda.ap.gov.in.

