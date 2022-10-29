No illegal activities on Rushikonda: Peddireddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Mines and Geology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy maintained that there is no irregularities in the mining department.Speaking to mediapersons, he dismissed reports in a section of the media about irregularities in the department. He maintained that there are no irregularities or illegal activities on Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapantam. “There is no need for Amaravati farmers to go to North Coastal Andhra and call for ‘Save Uttarandhra’. People of every region know how to safeguard their regional interests. The TDP insisted on seeing Rushikonda only to instigate a conflict. No one is stopping them,” he said, and demanded to know why Amaravati Maha Padayatra was stopped midway. Peddireddy said reports on Visakhapatnam land scam are misleading, while the fact remains that those scams were unearthed during the TDP rule. He alleged that TDP chief N Chandababu Naidu was behind such a malicious propaganda against the YSRC government.