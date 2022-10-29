Send proposals for Rs 1 crore works: Amzath Basha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the government is ready to take up development works worth Rs 1 crore in the Assembly constituencies with more population of minorities, Deputy Chief Minister (Minorities Welfare) Amzath Basha has urged the Minorities Welfare Department to consult the local MLAs and send proposals through collectors.Conducting a meeting with the Minorities Welfare Department officials at the Secretariat on Friday, he said funds will be provided for construction of mosques, churches and shadi khanas.

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the government is ready to take up development works worth Rs 1 crore in the Assembly constituencies with more population of minorities, Deputy Chief Minister (Minorities Welfare) Amzath Basha has urged the Minorities Welfare Department to consult the local MLAs and send proposals through collectors.Conducting a meeting with the Minorities Welfare Department officials at the Secretariat on Friday, he said funds will be provided for construction of mosques, churches and shadi khanas.