Srikakulam: Techie drowns during father's death anniversary rituals

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old software engineer drowned in Vamsadhara while performing the death anniversary rituals of his father near Gotta Barrage in Hiramandalam mandal in the district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Dubbarapu Lalith Sagar of Subhalay R&R Colony in Hiramandalam. He is survived by his wife and 9-month-old daughter.

According to sources, Sagar, a techie working in Bengaluru came to his native village one week ago to perform the fourth death anniversary of his father Surya Rao. He went missing while taking a dip in the river as part of the rituals.

Having learnt about the incident, revenue and police officials rushed to the spot and launched a search operation for the techie with the help of swimmers. They retrieved the body of Sagar after two hours of search. After conducting postmortem at Pathapatnam hospital, the body was handed over to his family members. A case was registered.

