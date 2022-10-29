TTD to resume issuing darshan tokens from Nov

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will resume the issuance of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens from November 1, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said. Speaking at a press conference in Tirumala on Friday, he said TTD had stopped issuing SSD tokens in Tirupati on April 12 this year. During the last board meeting, it decided to resume issuing them from November 1 for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Stating that the SSD tokens will be issued to devotees on a day-to-day basis till the quota is exhausted, the EO said counters with all facilities have been set up at Bhudevi Complex, Srinivasam and II -NC in Tirupati for the same. Elaborating, Dharma Reddy said, “Around 20,000 to 25,000 tokens will be issued on Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays, while 15,000 will be issued on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.”

The quota can be increased or decreased depending on the pilgrim influx on the day, he said and added that if SSD tokens are exhausted for the day, devotees can go to Vaikuntam Queue Complex 2 and wait in the compartments till their turn for darshan. In a bid to reduce the number of waiting hours for common pilgrims, the EO said the TTD Board has decided to change timings for VIP darshan to 8 am from December 1 on a trial basis.

He explained that this would facilitate common pilgrims to offer prayers and reduce pressure on accommodation. The EO further said SRIVANI ticket holders will be provided accommodation at Madhavam Rest House in Tirupati. Reception Deputy EO Harindranath, temple Peishkar Srihari were also present.

