YSRC govt afraid of Porubata: Chandrababu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the restrictions imposed on ‘TDP Porubata’ in the North Coastal Andhra, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that the YSRC government was trying to suppress the voice of TDP leaders to cover up the irregularities committed by the ruling party leaders in Vizag.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Naidu said the TDP gave a call for Porubata to expose the land grabbing of YSRC leaders, who did not even spare the hills. Arrest of even women TDP leaders to prevent them from taking part in the protest was a proof of the anarchy of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he observed.

Stating that the government was afraid of the TDP struggle against grabbing of government lands and private properties by the YSRC leaders, Naidu asserted that the ‘Save Uttarandhra’ slogan could not be stifled.

The TDP chief asserted that all the atrocities of the ruling party leaders, including the destruction of Rushikonda, looting of Daspalla lands, cultivation of ganja and illegal mining would be put before the people and the TDP is committed to safeguard the interests of Uttarandhra.

Describing the arrest of TDP leaders was an evidence to the land grabbing of the ruling YSRC leaders in Vizag, TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu sought to know why the YSRC leaders are getting afraid of the opposition TDP’s visit to Rushikonda if they have not committed any irregularities.

Telugu Desam senior leader Payyavula Keshav said Jagan was afraid of ‘Porubata’ that it would expose the looting of Uttarandhra by his party leaders.

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the restrictions imposed on ‘TDP Porubata’ in the North Coastal Andhra, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that the YSRC government was trying to suppress the voice of TDP leaders to cover up the irregularities committed by the ruling party leaders in Vizag. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Naidu said the TDP gave a call for Porubata to expose the land grabbing of YSRC leaders, who did not even spare the hills. Arrest of even women TDP leaders to prevent them from taking part in the protest was a proof of the anarchy of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he observed. Stating that the government was afraid of the TDP struggle against grabbing of government lands and private properties by the YSRC leaders, Naidu asserted that the ‘Save Uttarandhra’ slogan could not be stifled. The TDP chief asserted that all the atrocities of the ruling party leaders, including the destruction of Rushikonda, looting of Daspalla lands, cultivation of ganja and illegal mining would be put before the people and the TDP is committed to safeguard the interests of Uttarandhra. Describing the arrest of TDP leaders was an evidence to the land grabbing of the ruling YSRC leaders in Vizag, TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu sought to know why the YSRC leaders are getting afraid of the opposition TDP’s visit to Rushikonda if they have not committed any irregularities. Telugu Desam senior leader Payyavula Keshav said Jagan was afraid of ‘Porubata’ that it would expose the looting of Uttarandhra by his party leaders.