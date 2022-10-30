Home States Andhra Pradesh

Additional CCTV cameras at JNTUK

Regarding complaints on ragging, additional 66 cameras set up in the University

KAKINADA: Following repeated complaints of ragging, the management of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Kakinada have set up 66 additional CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) cameras on the premises.  Currently, the University has around 100 CCTV cameras, the new cameras have been set up at crowded spaces and outside the departments.

The CCTV cameras have been set up in a bid to step up vigilance at the University.  It may be recalled that on June 25 this year, 11 students of the petroleum engineering department were suspended for 15 days for allegedly ragging a first year student. They were not allowed into the campus hostel for two weeks. Of the total, two were second-years students and nine were in the third year. They had allegedly harassed a first year student to write their essays.

Sarpavaram Inspector A Muralikrishna and the principal immediately formed an anti-ragging committee, including nine members from the university, and probed the matter. The committee, comprising two vice-principals, two directors and the hostel manager, enquired about the incident with the students accused of ragging.

As the panel did not find any evidence that the students were involved in ragging, the management faced severe backlash for suspending them. The additional cameras were set up keeping in mind the requests of parents.

All the 66 new CCTV cameras have been connected to the University’s Digital Monitoring Cell (DMC). Dr ASN Chakravarthy, one of the professors in the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department, has been appointed as DMC special officer.

