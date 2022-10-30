APICET registrations for MBA & MCA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) released the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) 2022 second and final phase admission schedule for MBA and MCA here on Saturday. Vice-Chairman of APSCHE and Convener Prof K Rama Mohana Rao informed that the registration for MBA and MCA admissions will be from October 31 to November 3. As per the notice, the certificate verification will be from November 2 to 6. The candidates can exercise web options till November 7 and the change of web options will be on November 8. The seat allotment will be announced on November 10 and students can report to their colleges on November 11. For more details, the students can check in the official site of APSCHE.