Five boats owned by APTDC begin operations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: West MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao conducted a ground level inspection at bathing ghats along with Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and City Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata on Saturday.

The MLA directed the officials to improve facilities near Bhavani, Durga and Punnami ghats on the banks of the river Krishna for the convenience of devotees in the view of auspicious Karthika Masam.

Rao directed officials to take all measures for devotees who take holy dip in the river. The ghats should be clean at all times, he told officials and ordered them to erect iron meshes in the river to prevent devotees from going too far in the river.Sanitation staff should be deployed at ghats to keep the surroundings clean, he said.

