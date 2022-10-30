Home States Andhra Pradesh

People living in constant fear under YSRC govt: Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday flayed the YSRC government for foisting cases against those who raised their voice against it.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday flayed the YSRC government for foisting cases against those who raised their voice against it. Interacting with JSP leaders who were recently arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on YSRC leaders at Visakhapatnam airport and released on bail, Pawan Kalyan said people are living in a state of fear. “People are fearing of either losing the benefits of welfare schemes or getting involved in cases or even more severe consequences, if they question the YSRC government,’’ he alleged.

Pawan Kalyan said democracy flourishes only when people live without fear. “Democracy is the biggest blessing for us and we should not fear about false cases or illegal arrests to protect it. We have to fight unitedly against the rowdy rajyam in the State,’’ he said.

Pawan Kalyan asserted that his party’s only aim is that rowdy elements do not rule the State. He maintained that the YSRC had made all-out efforts to stop the Praja Vani programme scheduled in Visakhapatnam fearing that it would expose the failures of the government on all fronts. He appreciated the efforts of the party leaders who fought against the YSRC government, despite facing false cases.

The nine leaders, who were arrested and released on bail, along with their family members met Pawan Kalyan. They include Kona Tatarao, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, P Sandeep, PVSN Raju, P Murthy Yadav, K Rupa, R Krishna, Srinivasa Patnaik and Chittibilli Srinu. Meanwhile, the Jana Sena PAC meeting will be held on Sunday where Pawan Kalyan is likely to chalk out the course of action to continue its fight against YSRC regime.

