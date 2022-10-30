Release white paper on Rayalaseema growth: BJP

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: BJP state secretary N Ramesh Naidu demanded that the YSRC government release a white paper on development of Rayalaseema region in the past three-and-a-half years. In a statement here on Saturday, he said BJP alone has the moral right to speak on the development of Rayalaseema.

He alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu virtually did nothing for the economic development of the drought-prone backward region though they hail from Rayalaseema.

