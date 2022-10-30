Home States Andhra Pradesh

Students getting treatment for electric shock at KIMS hospital

DEO instructed the school staffs to take care during Nau-Nedu works in the school premises.  

Published: 30th October 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

AMALAPURAM: After the tragic incident, the five students, who got electrocuted in the Dontikurru ZPH school in Katrenikona mandal and one among them died on the spot on Friday evening, are getting treated in Amalapuram KIMS hospital.

Inquiring about their condition, Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Venkata Satish, former MLA Datla Buchibabu and the district officials visited the hospital and directed the doctors to closely monitor their health. It is learnt that the condition of Chittimenu Vivek is still critical and the remaining students, Mulleti Nikhil, Bontu  Mahendra and T Ganapati Kumar, are being treated.  DEO instructed the school staffs to take care during Nau-Nedu works in the school premises.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp