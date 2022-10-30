Students getting treatment for electric shock at KIMS hospital

By Express News Service

AMALAPURAM: After the tragic incident, the five students, who got electrocuted in the Dontikurru ZPH school in Katrenikona mandal and one among them died on the spot on Friday evening, are getting treated in Amalapuram KIMS hospital.

Inquiring about their condition, Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Venkata Satish, former MLA Datla Buchibabu and the district officials visited the hospital and directed the doctors to closely monitor their health. It is learnt that the condition of Chittimenu Vivek is still critical and the remaining students, Mulleti Nikhil, Bontu Mahendra and T Ganapati Kumar, are being treated. DEO instructed the school staffs to take care during Nau-Nedu works in the school premises.

