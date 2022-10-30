Teen commits suicide in hostel

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 16-year-old intermediate student committed suicide at Narayana College hostel in Vellanki of Anandapuram in the district. He took the extreme step as he was reportedly upset after his parents refused to take him home for Deepavali and Nagula Chavithi, while his classmates left.

He was a native of Veeraghattam in Srikakulam district. He was found unconscious in his room on Friday night and was shifted to a hospital where he died. The police said he wrote ‘Life is too short’ in his suicide note. A case was registered and the body was handed over to his parents.

