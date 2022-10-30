Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC has no moral right to hold Tirupati rally: TDP

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, he asked the 49 YSRC MLAs representing the region as to what they have done for the development of Rayalaseema.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and TDP senior leader N Amarnath Reddy felt that the ruling YSRC leaders, particularly Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, do not have any moral right to talk about the development of Rayalaseema.

“Bhumana, who was once representative of Rayalaseema, should recollect his statements that he had made while he was in the Opposition,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, he asked the 49 YSRC MLAs representing the region as to what they have done for the development of Rayalaseema. When NT Rama Rao was the chief minister, he laid the foundation stone for projects like Telugu Ganga, Galeru-Nagari and Handri-Neeva, besides taking various measures to develop the backward region, he said.The YSRC leaders do not have any commitment to develop Rayalaseema, except that they do not want Amaravati to be the sole capital of the State, he alleged.

