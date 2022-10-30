YSRC Kapu leaders to launch counter-offensive against Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Days after Jana Sena Party chief passed remarks against the YSRC MLAs of the Kapu community, the elected representatives have decided to come together and chalk out a future course of action to counter Pawan Kalyan. Ruling party MPs and MLAs would meet in Rajamahendravaram on Monday to discuss the way forward.

The meeting is scheduled to be held just a day after Pawan will attend JSP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at Mangalagiri on Sunday. The PAC, headed by party senior leader Nadendla Manohar, will deliberate on how the government foiled Pawan’s Praja Vani programme that was scheduled to be held in Vizag on October 16.

Speaking to his party leaders and cadre recently, Pawan remarked that YSRC legislators of the Kapu community were being slaves of the party leadership and pledging interests of their community.

Kapu community plays a major role in the politics of the twin Godavari districts and Pawan, who hails from the same community, has reportedly managed to get some foothold in the region even after losing from Bhimavaram segment during the 2019 elections. The JSP has managed to win a few seats in the local body elections in the region.

All Kapu MLAs to attend meet

In an apparent move to wean the Kapus away from the JSP, the YSRC leaders want to ‘expose’ how Pawan Kalyan ‘humiliated’ the leaders of his own community. According to sources, the YSRC wants to drive a point that Pawan Kalyan and his party is remote-controlled by the TDP and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, which is why the actor-politician passed humiliating comments against the leaders of his own community.

It has been reported that all Kapu MLAs of the YSRC are likely to attend the scheduled meeting. They want to send a strong message to Pawan Kalyan that the community would continue to support the YSRC, and not JSP, sources said.

