Andhra CM Jagan totally ruined State, alleges TDP leader Yanamala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Finance minister and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of totally ruining the State, which was on the path of progress. In a press release, he alleged that the Chief Minister resorted to deceptive campaign and instigate religious and regional differences among the people of the State only to divert their attention from his failures on various fronts.

Terming the lack of progress in Polavaram project a classic example that the State is regressing instead of progressing, Yanamala said, “People are biding their time to see Jagan out of power. Majority of YSRC candidates will lose their deposits in the 2024 elections.”He claimed that due to improper implementation of schemes meant for agriculture, farmers are taking loans from moneylenders and falling into a debt trap.

Yanamala reiterated that smart meters for agriculture connections will become a huge burden on farmers. He said during the TDP regime, 12 lakh farmers were extended loans, and in the present YSRC government, the highest number of farmer suicides are being reported.He accused Jagan of neglecting key sectors of education, health and agriculture and added that the government is fixed on changing names. “In the National Health Index, AP has fallen from the fourth to 10th place,” he pointed out.

