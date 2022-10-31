Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan totally ruined State, alleges TDP leader Yanamala

Yanamala reiterated that smart meters for agriculture connections will become a huge burden on farmers.

Published: 31st October 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Finance minister and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of totally ruining the State, which was on the path of progress. In a press release, he alleged that the Chief Minister resorted to deceptive campaign and instigate religious and regional differences among the people of the State only to divert their attention from his failures on various fronts.

Terming the lack of progress in Polavaram project a classic example that the State is regressing instead of progressing, Yanamala said, “People are biding their time to see Jagan out of power. Majority of YSRC candidates will lose their deposits in the 2024 elections.”He claimed that due to improper implementation of schemes meant for agriculture, farmers are taking loans from moneylenders and falling into a debt trap.

Yanamala reiterated that smart meters for agriculture connections will become a huge burden on farmers. He said during the TDP regime, 12 lakh farmers were extended loans, and in the present YSRC government, the highest number of farmer suicides are being reported.He accused Jagan of neglecting key sectors of education, health and agriculture and added that the government is fixed on changing names. “In the National Health Index, AP has fallen from the fourth to 10th place,” he pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yanamala Ramakrishnudu
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp