International workshop on infant mortality held in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An international workshop on infant mortality was held at Guntur GGH here on Sunday. Paediatric doctors and professors discussed various measures to take to prevent infant deaths.Speaking on the occasion, Pediatrics and Neonatology Professor at Oklahoma University Dr Rajagopal Nandyala said that they are providing proper health care to pregnant women, by continuously monitoring their health condition to decrease infant deaths, will not only prevent infant deaths but also paves way for healthy growth.

Awareness workshops on balanced diet and pregnancy precautionary measures were given to pregnant women at all government hospitals in the state. The workshops were completed at Guntur and Tirupati and soon to be held in Vizag, he added. GGH Superintendent Dr Prabhavathi, Gynecology Head of the Department Jayanthi, Pediatrics Dean Dr Padmalatha, other doctors, PG students, and staff members were also present at the workshop.

