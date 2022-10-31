Jana Sena Party to champion cause of people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee meeting held on Sunday, resolved to fight against the misuse of official machinery by the ruling YSRC and champion the cause of people. It was decided to organise the Jana Vani programme in all 26 districts of the State. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will inspect Jagananna colonies and TIDCO houses from November 12 to 14.

Speaking to mediapersons, PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar condemned the Visakhapatnam incident and described it as a conspiracy of the ruling party against Pawan Kalyan. He termed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government the most undemocratic. Accusing the YSRC government of diverting Central grant for housing schemes in the State, he said out of Rs 4,500 crore, Rs 1,540 crore was diverted. “The Jana Sena, along with experts, will conduct a social audit of the housing project in all 175 Assembly constituencies and find out why people are unable to complete their houses as per schedule,” he said.

Addressing the PAC meeting, Pawan Kalyan said, “The YSRC regime, which denies development and progress in the name of caste and regional conflicts and differences does not bode well for the State and coming generations. What we need is development politics, not criminal politics.”Taking a dig at the ruling party, the Jana Sena chief stressed the need for confronting the crime and criminals in politics to save democracy and future of the State.

“The entire State has witnessed what happened in Visakhapatnam. The ruling YSRC is not even ready to allow others to hear the problems of people. It is unable to bear criticism, which is not good for democracy,” he said, and asserted that Jana Sena is taking the lead to save democracy.

Expressing concern over increasing crimes against women in recent times, Pawan Kalyan wondered how safe are women in the State. He observed that criminals in politics have reached a stage that if someone confronts them over safety of women, they are threatened by attacks. “Unfortunately, those who lend their voice to the voiceless are harassed now,” he deplored.

The meeting passed resolutions thanking people, who stood behind Jana Sena in the wake of Visakhapantam episode and the legal fraternity who came to aid illegally arrested Jana Sena leaders. Addressing party leaders, Pawan Kalyan shared his thoughts on Visakhapatnam episode and lambasted the YSRC for its arrogant and atrocious attitude.

3 ambulances flagged off

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan flagged of three state-of--the-art ambulances introduced for public service in Rajanagaram Assembly constituency of East Godavari district by party leader Battula Balaramakrishna on Sunday

