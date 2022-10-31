Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena Party to champion cause of people

‘Jana Vani’ in all 26 districts of State; Pawan to inspect Jagananna colonies, TIDCO houses

Published: 31st October 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee meeting held on Sunday, resolved to fight against the misuse of official machinery by the ruling YSRC and champion the cause of people. It was decided to organise the Jana Vani programme in all 26 districts of the State. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will inspect Jagananna colonies and TIDCO houses from November 12 to 14.

Speaking to mediapersons, PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar condemned the Visakhapatnam incident and described it as a conspiracy of the ruling party against Pawan Kalyan. He termed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government the most undemocratic. Accusing the YSRC government of diverting Central grant for housing schemes in the State, he said out of Rs 4,500 crore, Rs 1,540 crore was diverted. “The Jana Sena, along with experts, will conduct a social audit of the housing project in all 175 Assembly constituencies  and find out why people are unable to complete their houses as per schedule,” he said.

Addressing the PAC meeting, Pawan Kalyan said, “The YSRC regime, which denies development and progress in the name of caste and regional conflicts and differences does not bode well for the State and coming generations. What we need is development politics, not criminal politics.”Taking a dig at the ruling party, the Jana Sena chief stressed the need for confronting the crime and criminals in politics to save democracy and future of the State.

“The entire State has witnessed what happened in Visakhapatnam. The ruling YSRC is not even ready to allow others to hear the problems of people. It is unable to bear criticism, which is not good for democracy,” he said, and asserted that Jana Sena is taking the lead to save democracy.

Expressing concern over increasing crimes against women in recent times, Pawan Kalyan wondered how safe are women in the State. He observed that criminals in politics have reached a stage that if someone confronts them over safety of women, they are threatened by attacks. “Unfortunately, those who lend their voice to the voiceless are harassed now,” he deplored.

The meeting passed resolutions thanking people, who stood behind Jana Sena in the wake of Visakhapantam episode and the legal fraternity who came to aid illegally arrested Jana Sena leaders. Addressing party leaders, Pawan Kalyan shared his thoughts on Visakhapatnam episode and lambasted the YSRC for its arrogant and atrocious attitude.

3 ambulances flagged off

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan flagged of three state-of--the-art ambulances introduced for public service in Rajanagaram Assembly constituency of East Godavari district by party leader Battula Balaramakrishna on Sunday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp