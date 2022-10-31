Home States Andhra Pradesh

Perni terms JSP resolutions foolish,  says Pawan Kalyan’s claim on Vizag row false

The former minister said Jana Sena held a rally in Vizag for four-and-a-half hours though no police permission given to it.

Published: 31st October 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 09:07 AM

YSRC leader Perni Nani addressing the media during press conference at Central Party Office in Tadepalli.(Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and Machilipatnam YSRC MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) dismissed the resolutions passed by the Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Sunday as foolish.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said any political meeting of a party focuses on political affairs and current situation in the country, but the PAC revisited the resolutions made a week ago and resolved to thank people for ‘supporting those who attacked ministers’ in Vizag.

Nani slammed Jana Sena leaders for their claim that an IPS officer tried to climb the vehicle of Pawan Kalyan during his visit to Vizag  and said there was not an iota of truth in it.  “He only stood on the footboard to ask Pawan Kalyan to go to the hotel at the earliest. But it was made an issue by Jana Sena,” he explained.

The former minister said Jana Sena held a rally in Vizag for four-and-a-half hours though no police permission given to it. When police politely asked the Jana Sena cadre to leave, the entire thing was made an issue to gain public sympathy.  Those who support TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, made a beeline to console Pawan Kalyan in Vizag.

He found fault with the TDP chief for not condemning the attack on ministers at Vizag airport. Taking exception to the description of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government as unruly and atrocious, he questioned if what Naidu did to Mudragada Padmanabham’s family during the TDP regime was proper and just.

Nani also lambasted Pawan Kalyan for his comments on Tuni arson and Kapu reservations issue. He also demanded why Jana Sena chief took a U turn on his demand to name the newly formed Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar.

He said no one was better at changing his tune than Pawan Kalyan. The JSP chief claimed 1,671 petitions received during the party Jana Vani were sent to the government for which acknowledgment was also received. But at the same time,  he was alleging that the YSRC government was ignoring people’s problems, which was contradictory, he pointed out.

Perni also found fault with PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar’s comments on housing and said when TDP was in power not a single poor family was given a house, while the Jagan Mohan Reddy government allotted 31 lakh house sites to the poor and taken up construction of houses.

