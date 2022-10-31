Stone laid for MSME park, Auto Nagar in AP's Anakapalle district

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalle will soon be the number one destination in Andhra Pradesh for industrial development, Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath said after he laid foundation stone for an industrial park for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Auto Nagar at Koduru in the district.

The MSME park will be developed on 60 acres, while the Auto Nagar will come up on 70 acres. Proposals have been made to provide infrastructure facilities at the industrial park with Rs 40.57 crore under the Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP).

As many as 250 plots of sizes ranging between 300 square metres and 1,500 square metres will be developed. Of the total, 40 plots will be allocated to entrepreneurs belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), while 16 will be given to those from Scheduled Tribes (ST). A 60-feet road with Rs 12 crore will be laid to link the industrial park to the Anakapalle-Anandapuram national highway.

Stating that 25,000 acres government land is available in Anakapalle, Amarnath opined there is enormous scope for setting up more industries. “This will help create jobs for over seven lakh people. Around 2.5 lakh have already been employed at various industries in the district,” he said.

The presence of a number of agro-based units and now the MSME park will solve unemployment to a large extent, he noted. Asserting that Chief Minister Jagan is taking steps to extend support to MSMEs sector, the minister said incentives announced for the sector in the financial year 2020-21 will be given in February next year.

