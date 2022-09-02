Andhra Pradesh HC raps govt for ignoring RTE Act

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh expressed displeasure with the State government for not implementing its orders to allocate 25 per cent free seats in private educational institutions to children belonging to economically backward sections.

Issuing an ultimatum to the government officials, the court said, “Will you ensure poor children get seats in private schools or shall we allot seats to you (officials) in prison?”In January, the court issued orders to ensure the allocation of 25 per cent of seats in private schools for free admission as per the Right to Education Act (RTE), from the current academic year.

The bench of Chief Justice Prasant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu was hearing a contempt petition filed by Tandava Yogesh stating that the court’s orders were not being implemented. The petitioner maintained that as per RTE Act, 25 per cent of seats in private schools should be mandatorily allocated to the poor and advertisements should be given in newspapers to create awareness among parents. Asserting that no such measures were taken, the petitioner said the poor are being deprived of getting seats in private schools.

Stating that the government had issued orders allocating 25 per cent seats to the poor in both private and government schools, government pleader (school education) LVS Nagaraju said all arrangements for filling up seats in schools as per the plan prepared by them have been made. He added that details for the same would be submitted to the court. Nagaraju maintained that the government did not have any intention to violate the court’s orders.

Stating that it does not want to hear words about the implementation of its orders but wants proof of the same, the bench directed the government to submit complete details and a report on the number of poor students who got free admission to private schools this year.

The bench said it would summon officials for a personal appearance if it is not content with the report submitted to the court and added that contempt proceedings would be initiated against the officials. It observed that failure to implement its orders was nothing but acting in favour of private schools and said that legislations are made for the development of the poor. The court posted the matter for further hearing on September 7.

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh expressed displeasure with the State government for not implementing its orders to allocate 25 per cent free seats in private educational institutions to children belonging to economically backward sections. Issuing an ultimatum to the government officials, the court said, “Will you ensure poor children get seats in private schools or shall we allot seats to you (officials) in prison?”In January, the court issued orders to ensure the allocation of 25 per cent of seats in private schools for free admission as per the Right to Education Act (RTE), from the current academic year. The bench of Chief Justice Prasant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu was hearing a contempt petition filed by Tandava Yogesh stating that the court’s orders were not being implemented. The petitioner maintained that as per RTE Act, 25 per cent of seats in private schools should be mandatorily allocated to the poor and advertisements should be given in newspapers to create awareness among parents. Asserting that no such measures were taken, the petitioner said the poor are being deprived of getting seats in private schools. Stating that the government had issued orders allocating 25 per cent seats to the poor in both private and government schools, government pleader (school education) LVS Nagaraju said all arrangements for filling up seats in schools as per the plan prepared by them have been made. He added that details for the same would be submitted to the court. Nagaraju maintained that the government did not have any intention to violate the court’s orders. Stating that it does not want to hear words about the implementation of its orders but wants proof of the same, the bench directed the government to submit complete details and a report on the number of poor students who got free admission to private schools this year. The bench said it would summon officials for a personal appearance if it is not content with the report submitted to the court and added that contempt proceedings would be initiated against the officials. It observed that failure to implement its orders was nothing but acting in favour of private schools and said that legislations are made for the development of the poor. The court posted the matter for further hearing on September 7.