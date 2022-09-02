CM Reddy inaugurates Rs 2.07 crore secretariat complex

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Despite rain and high velocity winds, he went ahead with his programme schedule and inaugurated the secretariat building complex and other buildings.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy goes round the integrated secretariat complex at Velpula village in Kadapa district after inaugurating it on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the integrated village secretariat complex constructed at a cost of Rs 2.07 crore at Velpula village in Vemula Mandal of Kadapa district on Thursday evening.

The building complex constructed on one acre of land has the village secretariat (Rs 40 lakh), Rythu Bharosa Kendra (Rs 21.80 lakh), digital library (Rs 16 lakh), YSR Health Clinic (Rs 19.50 lakh), and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (Rs 40 lakh).

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a post office building constructed at a cost of Rs 17 lakh, bus shelters (Rs 8 lakh), CC Powers (Rs 13 lakh), waiting for hall and open stage (Rs 13 lakh), overhead water tank (Rs 16.5 lakh), and community toilets (Rs 3 lakh). He inspected every facility and interacted with officials there.

Jagan, who arrived at Kadapa airport at 3:15 pm, went to Vemula in his own Pulivendula Assembly constituency by road as it was raining. Despite rain and high-velocity winds, he went ahead with his programme schedule and inaugurated the secretariat building complex and other buildings.

He was accorded a warm welcome by Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu, ZP Chairperson A Amarnath Reddy, MLCs C Ramachandraiah, DC Govinda Reddy, MLAs G Srikanth Reddy, M Sudheer Reddy, S Raghurami Reddy, Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy, P Ravindranath Reddy and others.  

Later, the Chief Minister went to Idupulapaya Estate in Vempalle for a night halt. He will offer floral tributes at YSR Ghat on Friday to mark the death anniversary of his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Later, he will hold a review meeting on various development programmes taken up in the Pulivendula constituency.

