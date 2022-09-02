Pattabhipuram police arrest 42-yr-old man for raping minor girl in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Pattabhipuram police have arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on Thursday. According to the police, the girl is a Class 9 student and got acquainted with a teenage boy, whose identity is yet to be ascertained. On August 27, she went with the boy on a drive at around 7:30 pm with an intention to return home soon, so that her absence would not be noticed by her parents. However, the boy dropped her at home at around 11 pm. Fearing to go home, she stood on the road, when Jaganmohan Reddy, a resident of the same area, assured the girl that he will talk to her parents so that they won’t scold her. Later, the man sexually assaulted the girl. Meanwhile, the girl’s parents filed a missing complaint with Pattabhipuram police station on August 27. The girl narrated the incident to her parents the next morning.