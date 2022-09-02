Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vedayapalem police arrest two for killing Nellore couple

Vedayapalem police claimed to have cracked the double murder case of a couple in Nellore city and arrested two accused.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Vedayapalem police claimed to have cracked the double murder case of a couple in Nellore city and arrested two accused. The accused were identified as Mannuru Siva Kumar (26) of Utukuru village in Sydapuram Mandal of Nellore district, who is currently residing at Ramakotaiah Nagar in Nellore city and Kalagandala Ramakrishna (22) of Chandrababu Nagar in Naidupeta of Tirupati district.

Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao disclosed the case details to media persons at Umesh Chandra Conference Hall in Nellore on Wednesday. Vasireddy Krishna Rao and his wife Suneetha were found murdered in their house in Ashok Nagar of Padupalli on August 27.

Based on a complaint lodged by V Gopichand, son of the deceased couple,  Vedayapalem police registered a case. Police analysed CCTV footage from the nearby areas to ascertain the identity of the assailants. They apprehended Siva Kumar at Ramakotaiah Nagar on Wednesday. Ramakrishna was also arrested later.

