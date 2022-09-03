I haven’t talked about electoral alliances: TDP supremo Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that Telugu Desam will take a decision on political alliances in the larger interests of the State, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that he has not talked about the alliances so far and wanted party activists to have clarity on the matter.

Addressing the TDP general body meeting at the party central office in Mangalagiri on Friday, Naidu felt that the rulers need to have a vision as to how to develop the State but should not have hatred against the people. “Now, Andhra Pradesh is witnessing hatred. The TDP will give priority to rebuilding the State,” he said.

Stating that the party has successfully completed 40 years of existence, he maintained that the TDP is a regional political outfit with a national outlook, which is committed to the welfare of the people.

“We have developed the State with a vision. Now, the ruling party leaders have developed hatred, which can be seen anywhere in the State. If anyone raises any issue, he or she is becoming a target,” he deplored.

Though the State suffered a lot due to bifurcation, the TDP regime had launched several welfare schemes, including increasing the monthly pension from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000. Also, government employees were given 42 per cent fitment, he explained.

He accused Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of imposing a financial burden of Rs 3.25 lakh on every family in the State in the past three years. Naidu wanted the TDP constituency in charge to stay in their respective segments at least 10 days a month and the constituency observers for eight days in a month to oversee party affairs.

He is of the opinion that the development of the State is possible only if the TDP comes back to power and all the party activists should work towards this goal. There are still 18 more months to go for Assembly elections if held as per schedule, but Jagan may go to early polls, he felt.

TDP CANDIDATES FOR MLC POLLS ANNOUNCED

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu announced the party candidates for the East Rayalaseema and West Rayalaseema Graduate MLC Constituency elections. At the TDP meeting held at the party central office in Mangalagiri on Friday, he announced Kancharla Srikanth as the party candidate for East Rayalaseema and Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy for West Rayalaseema constituencies. The candidate for the Visakhapatnam Graduate MLC seat will be announced soon.

