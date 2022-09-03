Meet Satwik Epari, the master of Rubik’s Cube from Visakhapatnam

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “I can solve more than 45 different Rubic’s cube puzzles. My personal best for a 3x3 cube is 16 seconds,” said Satwik Epari, a speed-cuber from Visakhapatnam, currently studying MBA in Bengaluru.

Satwik’s journey with the cubes started nine years ago. He won a silver medal for a puzzle called ‘Pyraminx’, timing around 4 seconds. He participated in many events that took place in Hyderabad, Chennai, Odisha and Bengaluru and virtually in a few events during the Covid Pandemic.

Born and brought up in Vizag, the 24-year-old did his schooling in Sankalp and moved to Visakhapatnam for college.

“I developed curiosity about the Rubik’s cube when I saw my friends playing with it,” he recalled. There are only 1,500 active participants in India who take part in various competitions and opined that it should increase in great numbers in the future to keep up the spirit of the Rubik’s cube. His first cubing event was the Indian Nationals in 2015, held in Chennai.

“Unlike the other games, the prime motive of a cuber is to solve the puzzle within a specific limit or even before it. I had the opportunity to participate in national-level games four times until today. I wish to take part in more games and improve my skills,” he said.

“Being a part of the World Cube Association and often participating in events encourage and inspire me,” he said. He said the blindfold challenge during the Covid helped him upgrade his skills.

VISAKHAPATNAM: “I can solve more than 45 different Rubic’s cube puzzles. My personal best for a 3x3 cube is 16 seconds,” said Satwik Epari, a speed-cuber from Visakhapatnam, currently studying MBA in Bengaluru. Satwik’s journey with the cubes started nine years ago. He won a silver medal for a puzzle called ‘Pyraminx’, timing around 4 seconds. He participated in many events that took place in Hyderabad, Chennai, Odisha and Bengaluru and virtually in a few events during the Covid Pandemic. Born and brought up in Vizag, the 24-year-old did his schooling in Sankalp and moved to Visakhapatnam for college. “I developed curiosity about the Rubik’s cube when I saw my friends playing with it,” he recalled. There are only 1,500 active participants in India who take part in various competitions and opined that it should increase in great numbers in the future to keep up the spirit of the Rubik’s cube. His first cubing event was the Indian Nationals in 2015, held in Chennai. “Unlike the other games, the prime motive of a cuber is to solve the puzzle within a specific limit or even before it. I had the opportunity to participate in national-level games four times until today. I wish to take part in more games and improve my skills,” he said. “Being a part of the World Cube Association and often participating in events encourage and inspire me,” he said. He said the blindfold challenge during the Covid helped him upgrade his skills.