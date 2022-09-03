Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minister Viswarup falls ill, shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment

Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup was hospitalised with a neuro related health problem on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup was hospitalised with a neuro-related health problem on Friday. He was admitted to Bollineni Hospital in Rajamahendravaram. Later, he was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. Doctors informed the media that the minister’s health is stable and there is no need to worry.

Earlier in the day, Viswarup participated in the death anniversary of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in Amalapuram. Later, he attended the Nadu - Nedu programme at A Vemavaram Zilla Parishad High School in Amalapuram rural Mandal.

When he felt a slight pain and a nervous problem in his hand,  he consulted doctors in Amalapuram. The doctors suggested the minister go to Bollineni Hospital in Rajamahendravaram as he could not lift his hands normally due to a neurological problem.

Former MP GV Harsha Kumar and other local politicians visited the hospital and enquired about his health. Later, YSRC MP M Bharat informed that Viswarup was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

According to those close to Viswarup, he was disturbed following Amalapuram arson on May 24. His house was burnt and his family was nearly attacked on that day by protesters opposing the government's move to rename the newly carved out Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar.

