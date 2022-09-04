Andhra Pradesh: Implement PRC for staff of APPTD, govt urged

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Blaming the Finance Department for the delay in implementing the new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for employees of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD), Amaravati Joint Action Committee chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu on Saturday demanded that the issue be resolved within 10 days.

Speaking to media persons, Bopparaju said, “The APPTD employees are maintaining restraint despite the undue delay in implementing PRC for them due to trust in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. If the Finance Department officials continue to be indifferent to the demand for PRC implementation, it will not be tolerated.”

Seeking the intervention of the Chief Minister and the Minister's Committee to resolve the matter, he said the enhanced wages along with arrears from January 2022 should be paid to 51,488 APPTD employees in September. The new wages should also be implemented for 2,096 employees, who got promotions, he said.

Hoping for a positive response from the government to their genuine demand, the Amaravati JAC chairman threatened to hold a meeting with APPTD employees’ associations to chalk out the future course of action to better safeguard their interests if the PRC issue is not resolved within 10 days.

