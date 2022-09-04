Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Reddy to honour 176 teachers, 5 short-listed for national awards

Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President of India.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the best teachers' awards at the State-level Teachers’ Day celebrations to be held at A Plus Convention Centre in Vijayawada on September 5. 

A total of 176 school, intermediate and college teachers will be awarded on the occasion. Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President of India.

Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar said that 58 teachers from the school education department, 19 from Intermediate education, 60 from higher education, five from the language and culture departments, three from KGBVs and 26 from other schools have been selected for the Swachh Vidyalaya Awards.

Five teachers from the State — MekalaBhaskar Rao of SPSR Nellore district, Prathista of Palandau district, Madhavi Varigonda of East Godavari, P. Neelakataiah of Tirupati and Manthini Vasudeva Rao Naidu of Parvathipuram —  have been short-listed for the National Awards 2022.

