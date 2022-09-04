Home States Andhra Pradesh

Expat’s gesture brings hope for tribal tiny tots in Andhra Pradesh

During the pandemic, Dr Srikanth learnt about the terrain of the region and how it was hurting the tribal children’s prospects to receive an education.

Published: 04th September 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sabari Girijana Vidyasram is a residential kindergarten school for tribal children of Chintoor in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. It has a strength of 28 students | Express

Sabari Girijana Vidyasram is a residential kindergarten school for tribal children of Chintoor in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. It has a strength of 28 students | Express

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sabari Girijana Vidyasram, a residential kindergarten school affiliated to CBSE, has brought hope to 28 tribal children of the Konda Reddy tribe living at Chintoor in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The school is the brainchild of Dr Srikanth Cherukadu, an expatriate dentist and founder of the Mathrubhumi Society.

During the pandemic, Dr Srikanth learnt about the terrain of the region and how it was hurting the tribal children’s prospects to receive an education. Reaching the tribal area is an uphill task, involving a 45-minute trek on a 4.5-kilometre hilly path. He immediately jumped into action and dialled his friends and requested them to send him a video on the plight of the children.  

The doctor said, “When I learnt that no organisation was working for the future of the tribal children, I felt I should do something. I discussed the matter with the Society’s board members, Prerna Cherukadu, Davaluri Lakshman and Penagaluru Neena.”

“After getting permission to provide good education with nutritious food to the children, we started our project in February 2022 and completed the works in four months. The classes commenced from July 1,” Dr Srikanth said.

The 40-year-old dentist was born in Hyderabad and moved to the United States of America, 16 years ago for his education. He lives in San Antonio, Texas and runs his own clinic, Pearl Dentistry. He founded the Mathrubhumi Society and started working toward social causes in India.

“My classmates in school, currently living in the USA, and other close family friends support Mathrubhumi. We initially started as a small group during Covid and donated close to Rs 1 crore for supplying PPE kits and oxygen concentrators in India. Later, we took up the project for the tribal children with Rs 20 lakh and established Sabari Girijana Vidyasram. Now, there are 28 children enrolled and most of them are girls,” Dr Srikanth said with delight.

The dentist added that his brother G Trinadh Kumar, an IFS officer, supported their efforts to establish the private school, which has six rooms: a classroom, a kitchen and a store room, a residential room for the teacher, and separate hostel rooms for boys and girls.

School Coordinator B Narendra said the campus was secured with fencing and is completely powered with solar lights. There are two teachers, one of whom is a B.Ed graduate, a cook and a watchman. All the staff are tribals.

The school gets its daily essentials, including fruits and vegetables, from Bhadrachalam. Mathrubhumi Society spends around Rs 1.25 lakh per month for maintaining the school. Dr Srikanth has also supported the recently inaugurate ST Girls’ College and Hostel in Chintoor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabari Girijana Vidyasram CBSE tribal children Konda Reddy tribe Chintoor Dr Srikanth Cherukadu
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp