TTD to construct 111 temples under phase 2 to spread Sanatana Dharma across Andhra Pradesh

As part of festivities, a discourse by 16 eminent Vedic Pundits was held in the morning on the life and achievements of Sri Tirumala Nambi.

Published: 04th September 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Aimed at spreading Hindu Sanatana Dharma in remote areas across Andhra Pradesh and to avoid religious conversions in the backward areas, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) along with Samarasata Seva Foundation will be constructing 111 temples with SRIVANI funds in the second phase, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy.

He was speaking at a review meeting on SRIVANI Trust held here on Saturday.

During the meeting, he directed the officials concerned to take up the construction of 111 temples across all 26 districts with a concrete action plan and complete it within a specified schedule. He said the TTD has decided to construct 1,342 temples under SRIVANI Trust funds and in the first phase, 502 temples were completed.

In the second phase, temples will be constructed in SC, ST, BC and fishermen colonies in selected villages at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh. Of these, nine are Srivari temples, 77 Sri Rama temples, two are Hanuman temples, three are Lord Shiva temples and 20 temples dedicated to folk Goddesses.

As many as 1,342 temples will be constructed in the State using SRIVANI Trust funds within two years and a review meeting on the progress of these works will be held every two months.

On Saturday, the TTD observed the 1049th Avatara Mahotsavam of prominent Sri Vaishnava Acharya Sri Tirumala Nambi at the temple located in South Mada street at Tirumala Saturday. As part of the festivities, a discourse by 16 eminent Vedic Pundits was held in the morning on the life and achievements of Sri Tirumala Nambi.

