Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unions to boycott Teacher’s Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh

Decision in protest against filing of cases against teachers; JAC of Teachers Organisations condemns boycott call

Published: 04th September 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

teachers online education online class student

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Teachers’ Unions have given a call to boycott the Teachers’ Day celebrations on September 5. They also urged teachers not to receive the best teachers’ awards on the day in protest against the launch of the face recognition app for registering attendance and filing cases against teachers.

Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation State president G Hrudayaraju appealed to the teachers to boycott the Teachers’ Day celebrations to be organised by the state government. He alleged that the government was harassing them in the name of various apps. Teachers should be given freedom in the classroom. He also alleged that the face app for registering attendance of teachers was an infringement on personal freedom.

“Jagan had promised to cancel CPS within a week after coming to power, but even after three year, it remains unfulfilled. It is atrocious to file non-bailable cases against teachers without committing any crime,” Telugu Nadu Upadyaya Sangam (TNUS) State president Mannam Srinivas said and called upon teachers to stay away from the Teacher’s Day celebrations.

Noble Teachers Association State president  Apparao Mukala stated that the state government was harassing teachers. He said association members will stay from the award function.“Registering attendance with teachers’ mobile phones is against their right to privacy,” he said and demanded that the government arrange a separate instrument in every school for registering attendance.

Meanwhile, the United Teachers Federation state president N Venkateswarlu said asking teachers to use their own mobile phones for registering their attendance is not acceptable. The teachers are not ready to use the app, he said and demanded that the government address the alleged glitches in the app. 

Progressive Teachers  Union state president demanded the government withdraw the cases filed against the teachers as the unions have withdrawn the Millenium March against the Contributory Pension Scheme on September 1.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of Teachers Organisations chairman  Kesavarapu Jali Reddy stated that they were condemning the boycott call of Teachers day celebrations to be organised by the state government. He stated that one should respect the feelings of those who applied for the best teachers award and attend the award function to congratulate the winners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Teachers’ Unions Teachers’ Day celebrations G Hrudayaraju
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp