254 liquor brands in TDP rule: YSRC

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ruling YSRC has hit back at the TDP’s accusations that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was promoting liquor consumption, stating that all the brands currently available were introduced during the previous regime. The row over the alleged sale of cheap liquor brands in Andhra Pradesh triggered a war of words between the YSRC and TDP earlier this year. The YSRC alleged that of the 20 distilleries that manufacture liquor in the State, 14 were run by Naidu.

It said during 2014 to 2019, liquor sale was heavily promoted with over 254 brands and seven distilleries began during the same period. YSRC MLC Varudu Kalyani alleged that Nara Bhuvaneswari was behind the liquor scam.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, she alleged that Bhuvaneswari used to take liquor commission from a person in the Peshi of Naidu when he was in power. She stated that Lokesh was given an MLC ticket following a dispute between Bhuvaneswari and her daughter-in-law Brahmani over money. She dubbed the Nara family ‘sara’ (liquor) family. Kalyani said 254 liquor brands were given permission during the previous TDP regime.

Visakha distillery belonging to TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu got permission through Bhuvaneswari. There was B3 (Brahmani, Bhuvaneswari and Babu) brand liquor mafia during the TDP rule. After Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, illegal liquor sale was curbed in the State, the YSRC MLC said.

The YSRC claimed that alcohol consumption has been significantly low across the State since the end of 2019. Furnishing the figures, it said liquor sale was 384.31 lakh cases in 2018-19, whereas the number declined to 278.5 lakh cases in 2021-22. Beer sale was 277.10 lakh cases in 2018-19, which came down to 82.6 lakh cases in 2021-22.

As part of its efforts to impose prohibition in a phased manner, the YSRC government cracked a whip on belt shops. It closed down 43,000 shops till now. The number of liquor shops was reduced from 4,380 to 2,934. By constituting the SEB, the government has kept a strict surveillance on the production and sale of country liquor in the State, the YSRC explained.

