Andhra Pradesh: ‘Aggrieved’ farmer dies at tahsildar office in Chittoor

Promised to send VRO to look into ryot’s land issue, says tahsildar

Published: 05th September 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A farmer collapsed and died at the Penumuru tahsildar office while he was urging the mandal officials to protect his land from encroachment. Though the incident took place on Saturday, it came to light on Sunday when the video of a farmer collapsing at the tahsildar office went viral on social media platforms.

According to reports reaching here, P Ratnam (55) hailed from Raja Indlu village in Ramakrishnapuram panchayat of Penumuru mandal had 2.52 acres of land in survey number 918/4. When some villagers tried to encroach Ratnam’s land, he approached the Chittoor court and got a permanent injunction order. Despite the court order, a few villagers from Timmirajukandriga had allegedly obstructed him from cultivating the land.

Some others had constructed houses on his land. Ratnam approached the court again on the same issue. He went to the office of tahsildar Ramani and urged her to remove the encroachments. A political leader entered into an argument with him on the issue. While explaining to the mandal revenue officials that the land belongs to him, Ratnam collapsed.

He was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Having learnt about Ratnam’s death,  his relatives and fellow farmers entered into heated arguments with the tahsildar and alleged that political leaders had tried to occupy his land. Reacting to the death of a farmer, Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the officials failed to protect the land of Ratnam despite the court order.

“Ratnam from Raja Indlu village in Penumuru mandal of Chittoor district has lost his life in the office of Penumuru tahsildar while he was fighting for his land which was encroached. How many more common people should be victims of the selfishness of YCRC leaders? It is unfortunate that even after the court issued a permanent injunction order, the government failed to provide him justice. My deepest condolence to Ratnam’s family members. The government should ensure justice to the farmer’s family,” Naidu tweeted. He also demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

Tahsildar Ramani said she assured Ratnam of justice when he visited the office. “Ratnam had provided a copy of the court order along with the memorandum. I assured him that a VRO would be sent to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter,” she said.

Collector asks DRO to probe land issue

Chittoor District Collector M Hari Narayanan has directed the DRO to investigate the land issue of P Ratnam of Penumuru mandal. The Collector promised to extend all possible help to the family of Ratnam after getting the inquiry report from the DRO.  A PIL on the land issue is also pending in the principal civil judge court

