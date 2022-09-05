Andhra Pradesh: Government school teacher develops apps to offer free lessons

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: When Kambam Venkatesu, a national award winner, realised that teaching in the times of the Covid pandemic had become a herculean task, he decided to develop a mobile application for his students to understand difficult subjects easily and clear exams with flying colours.

At first, the government teacher from Proddatur in Kadapa developed mobile applications for English and Mathematics with the help of subject experts from across the States to help students of Classes IX and X.Within no time, the android apps— ‘Learn English Easy’ and ‘Maths King’—were widely used and appreciated.

Venkatesu is a teacher at Singarappa & Sons Zilla Parishad High School. He joined as a second-grade teacher at Penikalapadu village in 1996 and was promoted to a school assistant in 2006. He is an M.Sc Education Psychology graduate and offers to counsel to school students.

In 2015, Venkatesu received the ‘Best Teacher’ award. In September 2017, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu presented him the National Information Communication Technology (ICT) award. Venkatesu saw students spend hundreds of rupees to purchase study guides. So, began developing a mobile application for students of Classes IX and X with the help of his fellow teachers.

When schools reopened after a hiatus of two years due to Covid, the education sector was severely hit and teachers had to teach the lessons in very less time. This was when the ICT award-winner developed ‘Maths King’ Android mobile application for Class IX students in 2021.

On receiving a great feedback, Venkatesu developed ‘Learn English Easy (LEE)’ app with the help of English language teacher P Prasad to help Class 8 and 10 students to learn grammar.This way, he developed a total of 13 mobile applications for Class X students and made them available on his website (https://telugumaths.weebly.com/) this year.

Madhavi and Om Sai, students of the Singarappa & Sons High School, said the mobile applications were very useful for the students.“We don’t have to buy expensive study material now,” the noted.“The teachers of specific subjects provide us with material to develop the applications in order to make lessons easy for the students,” Venkatesu said.

KADAPA: When Kambam Venkatesu, a national award winner, realised that teaching in the times of the Covid pandemic had become a herculean task, he decided to develop a mobile application for his students to understand difficult subjects easily and clear exams with flying colours. At first, the government teacher from Proddatur in Kadapa developed mobile applications for English and Mathematics with the help of subject experts from across the States to help students of Classes IX and X.Within no time, the android apps— ‘Learn English Easy’ and ‘Maths King’—were widely used and appreciated. Venkatesu is a teacher at Singarappa & Sons Zilla Parishad High School. He joined as a second-grade teacher at Penikalapadu village in 1996 and was promoted to a school assistant in 2006. He is an M.Sc Education Psychology graduate and offers to counsel to school students. In 2015, Venkatesu received the ‘Best Teacher’ award. In September 2017, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu presented him the National Information Communication Technology (ICT) award. Venkatesu saw students spend hundreds of rupees to purchase study guides. So, began developing a mobile application for students of Classes IX and X with the help of his fellow teachers. When schools reopened after a hiatus of two years due to Covid, the education sector was severely hit and teachers had to teach the lessons in very less time. This was when the ICT award-winner developed ‘Maths King’ Android mobile application for Class IX students in 2021. On receiving a great feedback, Venkatesu developed ‘Learn English Easy (LEE)’ app with the help of English language teacher P Prasad to help Class 8 and 10 students to learn grammar.This way, he developed a total of 13 mobile applications for Class X students and made them available on his website (https://telugumaths.weebly.com/) this year. Madhavi and Om Sai, students of the Singarappa & Sons High School, said the mobile applications were very useful for the students.“We don’t have to buy expensive study material now,” the noted.“The teachers of specific subjects provide us with material to develop the applications in order to make lessons easy for the students,” Venkatesu said.