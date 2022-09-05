Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Three killed as truck turns turtle in Palnadu

According to the police, the workers suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The truck driver fled the scene.

Published: 05th September 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Road accidents, highway death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three persons were reportedly killed after a truck turned turtle in Nekarikallu in Palnadu district on Sunday. The deceased were identified as A Sreenu, D Bhaskar Rao and R Maninayak.

All of them worked as labourers in a granite quarry near Nekarikallu and belonged to Pasarlapadu village in Macherla. According to the police, the workers suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The truck driver fled the scene.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Narasaraopet government hospital. A case was filed and an investigation was launched.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road Accident
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp