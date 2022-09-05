Andhra Pradesh: Three killed as truck turns turtle in Palnadu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three persons were reportedly killed after a truck turned turtle in Nekarikallu in Palnadu district on Sunday. The deceased were identified as A Sreenu, D Bhaskar Rao and R Maninayak.

All of them worked as labourers in a granite quarry near Nekarikallu and belonged to Pasarlapadu village in Macherla. According to the police, the workers suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The truck driver fled the scene.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Narasaraopet government hospital. A case was filed and an investigation was launched.

